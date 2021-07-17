8 Surprising Health Benefits Of Sleeping Naked in 2021: National Nude Day

The goal of National Nude Day, which falls on Wednesday, is to honor the beauty of the human body as well as the benefits of going “au naturel.”

Nudists continue to promote a social nudity lifestyle, believing that the human body is most beautiful when it is in its natural state. While some people have no qualms about stripping down to their birthday suits, others are wary of exposing specific areas of their body.

Sleeping naked may be the greatest method to participate in the practice for individuals who are open to revealing their bodies but fall on the conservative end of the scale.

Healthline and WebMD have compiled a list of surprising health benefits that can be obtained from sleeping naked.

Enhances self-confidence

People can come in touch with their bodies and increase their self-esteem by spending time naked. According to one study, spending time naked can considerably improve people’s general body image.

Toxins are removed.

Deep sleep is critical for the brain’s removal of harmful proteins. The accumulation of these toxins can raise one’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, which is why getting enough sleep is so important.

Male fertility is increased.

Men’s sperm count can be improved by sleeping nude. Men who wore tight-fitting underwear had lower sperm count, whereas those who wore boxers on a daily basis had higher sperm concentration, according to a study of 656 men.

Sleeping naked allows the testicles to maintain a healthy temperature, which is beneficial to sperm health.

Stops you from gaining weight

Keeping your body cool at night can help you burn more calories. Because sleeping naked improves sleep quality, it also allows the body to lose weight while relaxing. According to one study, not getting enough sleep is linked to weight growth, and people who get less than five hours of sleep per night are more likely to gain weight.

Helps you get a better night’s sleep

A good night’s sleep is essential for a variety of other health advantages, and the temperature of the room where one sleeps is crucial in accomplishing this. The ideal bedroom temperature, according to Healthline, is between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Allows you to fall asleep more quickly

Sleeping naked might assist people in falling asleep faster by lowering their body temperature. Cooling down tells the body it’s time to sleep, which helps to improve the body’s general circadian rhythm, or biological clock.

It strengthens your bond.

In addition to enhancing male fertility, sleeping naked with one's lover is an excellent method to strengthen their bond.