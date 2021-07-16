8 people have become ill as a result of a Salmonella outbreak linked to prepackaged salads.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a media statement on Thursday detailing an ongoing outbreak in Illinois and Wisconsin that has so far claimed the lives of eight people. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths among those who have been ill.

According to interviews done by Illinois and Wisconsin officials, every person who became ill said they ate leafy greens in the week leading up to their illness, with seven stating they ate premade salads. Data and shopper card data also revealed that “at least five” of them had eaten Sunny Crunch salad from BrightFarms before becoming ill.

“Epidemiological and traceback findings from sick persons show that this epidemic is linked to BrightFarms Sunny Crunch Salad produced in Rochelle, IL,” according to a news release from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“FDA conducted a traceback investigation and determined that the BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad purchased by consumers who became ill was likely sourced from a farm in Rochelle, Illinois.”

The salads came in clamshell containers and were labeled “fresh from Rochelle, IL.” Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana were among the states where they were distributed.

The FDA stated that while “distribution has been confirmed for the states listed,” the product “could have been spread further, reaching additional states.”

As of the Thursday Food Safety Alert, no recall has been issued, but authorities are advising individuals who may have purchased the food not to eat it and instead throw it away, even if it has already been partially consumed. They can also return it to the store where it was purchased.

Those who purchased or used the products should be extremely cautious, cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces or anything that may have come into touch with the salad.

Salmonellosis symptoms should be reported to a healthcare physician, according to the agencies. Those who are infected typically experience symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, and stomach cramps within six hours to six days after exposure.

“In some cases, the disease is so severe that the patient is admitted to the hospital,” according to the CDC. “Salmonella infection can move from the intestines to the circulation and subsequently to other regions of the body,” says the CDC.

Young children, persons over the age of 65, and people with weakened immune systems are among those who are at risk.