8 'My Festive Plans, Omicron' Memes That Sum Up Everyone's RN

Has the Omicron variant’s danger ruined your Christmas plans and beyond? You’re not the only one who feels this way. Many people are in the same boat, with COVID-19 travel restrictions and other safety measures being implemented as the new strain spreads.

According to the CDC’s website, which was updated on December 14, Omicron “certainly will spread more quickly than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus,” although the ease with which it spreads in comparison to the Delta form is unknown.

“Despite Omicron’s heightened focus, Delta remains the most common variation circulating in the United States,” according to the CDC.

The federal agency warns that anyone infected with the Omicron type can transfer the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or show no symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently advising people to postpone travel until they are completely vaccinated. Since December 6, all flight passengers, regardless of vaccination status, must present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than one day prior to travel to the United States.

While the ongoing pandemic is no laughing matter, some Twitter users have created “My Festive Plans, Omicron” memes to make light of how they are now feeling.

1. HeartbrokenUser @Tweet Dec submitted a photo of Karen (played by Emma Thompson) smiling beside a Christmas tree from the film Love Actually, as well as a photo of the Joni Mitchell album Both Sides Now’s cover art (which features a woman holding a cigarette in front of a glass of wine).

The devastating sequence in the film where Karen realizes that the necklace she found in her husband’s (Alan Rickman) coat pocket was not for her, and that he had instead given her a CD of her favorite musician is referenced in the post, which had over 6,600 likes at the time of posting (conveniently shaped like the jewelry box).

My holiday plans are as follows: Omicron: — December 14, 2021, In Excelsis Deco (@Tweet Dec). FriedUser @TomekMoss shared a photo of Kermit the Frog with his son, Tiny Tim, from The Muppets Christmas Carol, a holiday feature film starring Michael Cain and based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Alongside is a photograph of what appears to be a fried frog entrée.