8 Lyrics from Adele’s “Easy On Me” That Will Make You Cry.

Adele has returned after a six-year break with the release of “Easy On Me,” the first single from her new album. The calm yet powerful ballad narrates the tragedy of her divorce, with lyrics destined to be a tearjerker classic.

Adele’s vocals are flawless, as she informs the listener about how hard she tried to make things work before her breakup. In 2019, she and her ex-husband Simon Konecki divorced, and their divorce was formalized in 2021.

Her supporters, on the other hand, are not the target audience. She told Vogue that the song is an attempt to explain why she had to quit her marriage to her son, Angelo.

Vogue quoted her as saying: “I just felt like I wanted to explain who I am and why I willfully chose to wreck his entire life in pursuit of my own happiness to him through this record when he’s in his twenties or thirties.

“He was frequently dissatisfied as a result of it. And that’s a genuine hurt that I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to cure.” The lyrics are heartbreaking and evocative of her distress at the time. The Washington Newsday investigates some of the words that may make even the most hardened listener cry.

“I know there’s hope in these waters/But I can’t bring myself to swim when I’m drowning in this stillness,” Adele sings in “Easy On Me.”

While it’s impossible to know exactly what Adele is talking about, the background of her divorce leaves a lot of her lyrics open to interpretation. The singer appears to be discussing how she felt unable to talk out about her problems and chose to remain silent.

“Take it easy on me, baby,” says the narrator.

The song’s title is a passionate plea for her son’s forgiveness for the divorce. Adele stated in her interview that she “choosed to deconstruct his entire life” and is pleading with him to consider her point of view.

“I was still a child/Didn’t have the opportunity to experience the world around me”

This could be a reference to her youth, when she and Konecki first met and had Angelo. Angelo was born in 2012, making Adele only 24 years old at the time.

“When we’re together, there’s no room for things to change. This is a condensed version of the information.