8 Inadvertent Horror Films That Will Scare You to Death

With Halloween approaching, many people enjoy a horror movie marathon during this eerie season.

However, for some, a typical slasher will not enough. A psychological thriller, gritty crime drama, or science fiction mystery is a better choice.

They can provide just as many terrifying moments, or perhaps simply a general sense of doom and gloom that is associated with the annual occurrence.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of eight of the best alternative Halloween films to watch, ranging from courtroom thrillers to family dramas and even black comedy.

1. The Fear of the Beginning

Primal Fear, starring Richard Gere and Edward Norton, is a courtroom drama with some scary scenes. The film follows a famous lawyer as he takes on a pro bono case involving a boy accused of killing his powerful Catholic bishop. The film deals with topics such as child abuse and schizophrenia, as well as some intense courtroom scenes and an epic twist.

On Apple TV2, you may rent the film Primal Fear. Kevin Must Be Discussed The psychological thriller by Lynne Ramsay is about a parent’s worst nightmare. Tilda Swinton gives an outstanding performance as a mother who is concerned that her kid (Ezra Miller) is demonstrating psychopathic behavior as she raises him. The film builds to a massive finale that is indicated from the beginning.

We Need to Talk About Kevin is available on Amazon Prime Video3 for streaming. ParasiteParasite was the first non-English language film to win an Academy Award for Best Picture. The film is a quiet yet stressful thriller about two families from opposite ends of the social spectrum, as the poorer group lies and infiltrates the lives of the wealthy.

Hulu4 has a streaming version of the site. Nightcrawler Jake Gyllenhaal plays a stringer, a journalist who waits for a story to air before selling the footage to local news stations. His techniques are unethical, not only in his profession but also in his interactions with his boss Nina (Rene Russo), resulting in a very dark narrative.

Nightcrawler is available to watch on Showtime, Fubo TV, and AMC+5, among other platforms. The Dark Knight is a fictional character created by Christopher Nolan While this is a superhero film, it is so much more, especially with the late, great Robert Downey Jr.’s wicked portrayal. This is a condensed version of the information.