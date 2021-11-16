8 Easter Eggs From ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ That Prove Taylor Swift Fans Are Ultimate Sleuths

If the publication of Red (Taylor’s Version), “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” the 10-minute edition, and a 15-minute short film starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink wasn’t enough to pique Swifties’ interest, the release of the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me” was sure to do the trick.

“I Bet You Think About Me” is a track from Swift’s vault, which includes a handful of songs that were not included in the original release of Red in 2012. Not only has the song immediately become a fan favorite, but Swift also announced that Lively will direct the music video, which stars Miles Teller from Divergent as her ex-boyfriend.

Fans have been deciphering all of the specialized allusions and Easter eggs put in the video by Swift and Lively since it appeared on Monday, November 15, just three days after the release of Red (Taylor’s Version).

The Washington Newsday has a comprehensive list of all of the video’s biggest Easter eggs, including tributes to Ed Sheeran and the famed Red Scarf.

1. Ed Sheeran’s “Cake”

Swift makes an equal sign with her fingers in the red velvet wedding cake at the opening of “I Bet You Think About Me.”

The equals sign, according to Swift’s sleuths, is a homage to Ed Sheeran, with whom Swift collaborated on Red in 2012 on the song “Everything Has Changed.”

Furthermore, some fans believe the equals sign, which is also the title of Sheeran’s latest album, is a signal that a duet with him is on the way.

| More Easter eggs have surfaced, alluding to a future cooperation between Ed and Taylor.

Blake’s use of the emoji in the promo for #IBetYouThinkAboutMe, which has an Equal sign that looks like Ed’s upcoming album. https://t.co/rZBgonfXkO pic.twitter.com/8GyCnORmYO November 14, 2021 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) Sheeran recently suggested that he’d be working on a remix of his song “The Joker and the Queen” with a “American Artist,” and many are convinced it’ll be Swift.

Swift’s name is on the jacket for The Joker and the Queen, and he recently issued a series of. This is a condensed version of the information.