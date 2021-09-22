8 Delicious Pumpkin Recipes for the Fall.

It’s the first day of autumn, and we’re eagerly anticipating crunching through fallen leaves, bulky knitwear, and all things pumpkin.

The autumn equinox happens when the sun crosses the celestial equator, signaling the start of autumn.

Despite the fact that the season officially begins today, many supermarkets and restaurants have already begun serving autumnal fare, with Starbucks’ fall menu beginning in August with the reintroduction of the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

To get you in the mood for fall, here are some wonderful pumpkin dishes.

Vegan Gluten-Free Pumpkin Swirl Brownies

Give these vegan, gluten-free brownies a try if you have a sweet tooth. TikToker and culinary blogger @avocado skillet came up with this dish.

Begin by preparing flax eggs by combining two tablespoons ground flax with five tablespoons water and chilling for 10-30 minutes.

Preheat the oven at 350°F and combine half a cup coconut sugar, two tablespoons maple syrup, half a cup pumpkin puree, half a cup almond butter, quarter cup coconut oil, quarter cup plant-based milk of your choice, and one teaspoon vanilla extract in a mixing bowl.

Add one and a half cups of oat flour, one teaspoon of baking powder, and half a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon once that is combined.

Remove the flax eggs from the fridge and toss them into your mixture until everything is well blended.

Set aside about half a cup of your batter, which you’ll need to create the swirl effect later.

Mix in a third of a cup of cacao powder to the remaining batter until thoroughly blended.

Swirl the batter you left aside on top of your batter in a greased 8×8 baking dish.

Bake for 23 to 27 minutes before removing from the oven and allowing to cool for 15 minutes before serving.

Crispy Pumpkin Pie @thenovicechef

