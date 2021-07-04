73 percent of non-vaccinated Americans believe the risk of the Delta Variant is exaggerated.

According to a new poll, up to 73 percent of unvaccinated Americans believe the risk of the fast-spreading Delta COVID-19 subtype is being overblown, despite health officials’ warnings.

According to the survey, which was done by ABC News/The Washington Post and released on Sunday, 30% of Americans have not had a coronavirus vaccine and will not get one in the future.

Among this group, 73 percent believe the government is exaggerating the risks of the Delta version, while 79 percent say they have little or no risk of getting sick from the coronavirus. Vaccinated Americans, on the other hand, believe the government is appropriately portraying the hazards of the new coronavirus strain.

The poll was conducted among a national sample of 907 persons from June 27 to 30. The margin of sampling error was 3.5 percentage points plus or minus.

President Joe Biden and the nation’s top health experts have warned that the Delta form of COVID-19, also known as B.1.617.2, is more contagious than other strains of COVID-19 and so poses a larger risk to those who have not been vaccinated.

The Delta form is “doubling roughly every two weeks,” according to US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who also warned that it will spread swiftly in regions where vaccination rates are low.

“Vaccination rates in some sections of our country are as high as 70% or even 80%. Others have rates below 30% in some areas of their region. So, I’m concerned about it, because it suggests that some portions of our country are in grave danger, while others are reasonably safe,” he stated during a PBS NewsHour interview.

The states with the largest percentage of the Delta variety, according to statistics obtained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over the last four weeks, are Missouri (29.9%), Colorado (12.2%), and New Jersey (10.2%).

A 45-year-old woman who was terrified of the vaccine’s adverse effects recently made headlines after contracting the Delta variant in Missouri, where immunization rates have persistently been among the lowest in the US. This is a condensed version of the information.