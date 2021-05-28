7 Things to Know About Peacock TV Shows: Cost, Free Trial, and More

There was Netflix and Hulu first, and now almost every television network has its own streaming subscription service. (Bill Gates even started his own, Similarly TV.) There’s Disney+, Discovery+, Paramount+, and, most crucially for fans of The Office, Peacock TV, which will debut in July 2020.

Peacock TV is the primary streaming destination for all current and past NBC programming, including Modern Family and Peacock originals like Rutherford Falls, as well as hit movies like Despicable Me and Shrek.

Are you considering becoming a subscriber? Before you sign up for Peacock TV, here are seven things you should know about it: how much it costs, what TV series it has, what originals it has, what devices it’s available on, what free channels it has, if there’s a free trial, and if you can watch WWE.

What is the price of Peacock TV?

Peacock TV is, in fact, completely free! At the very least, a version of it is available for free. You’ll need to join up for Peacock Premium, which starts at $4.99 a month and unlocks everything—like all NBC material ever filmed (excluding Friends).

It’s worth noting, though, that the $4.99 per month Peacock Premium subscription still requires you to go through commercials. If you want to watch your favorite NBC shows without commercials, try Peacock Premium Plus, a $9.99 a month membership that allows you to do so.

But, just for a second, keep the phone in your hand. If you have Cox or Xfinity as your cable provider, you may be eligible for free full Peacock Premium access. Choose your provider at PeacockTV.com to discover more about that choice.

What are the TV series available on Peacock TV?

There are a lot of shows on Peacock TV. Quite a bit. Let’s start with the most popular shows: Parks and Recreation and, of course, NBC’s The Office, which are both no longer available on Netflix as of 2021.

Peacock also airs the following television shows:

