7 Fertility-Boosting Strategies for Women in Their Thirties and Beyond

Whether you’re in your 30s, 40s, or beyond, the decision to try for a baby is exciting. Of course, the older you get, the more factors you must consider.

“A woman’s greatest reproductive years are in her 20s,” according to the American Society for Reproductive Facts (ASRM), and it is well established that fertility falls with age. That’s why, if you’re in your third or fourth decade, you need to think about more than just your mental, emotional, and financial readiness; you also need to think about your physical capacity.

Science is on your side, which is fantastic news. According to Joni Hanson Davis, CEO of Beli, “the latest scientific knowledge is altering the way we approach fertility, prenatal, and postnatal nutrition, and it is helping millions of families conceive and carry healthy pregnancies.”

Whether you’re hoping for a kid in your 30s or beyond, proper nutrition is one of a few factors under your control that can help you optimize your fertility. Here are some steps you can take to get started on your new adventure:

Consult your physician.

Anyone hoping to start a family should schedule a pre-pregnancy healthcare checkup, but it’s especially vital if you’re over 35. This is a time to go through your medical history, family history, and even vaccines with your doctor. Your doctor will likely address your food, lifestyle, and steps you may take to maintain a healthy weight throughout your pregnancy, as well as propose screening for sexually transmitted infections.

Consume your vitamins.

While you’ll most certainly start taking prenatal vitamins once you’re pregnant, you should begin taking them sooner than you think. Women should start taking prenatal vitamins at least three months before they start actively trying for a baby, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

“Both the sperm and the egg must dwell in a healthy and well-nourished parent environment before fertilization can take place,” Davis explains. “Nutritional deficiencies in pregnancy have been well established as risk factors for miscarriage, birth abnormalities, sperm health, egg health, and future health of your baby, therefore a focus on nutritional optimization is critical.”

However, don’t think that all prenatal vitamins are created equal. In fact, the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics both agree. This is a condensed version of the information.