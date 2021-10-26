7 Diwali Decorations to Make Your ‘Festival of Lights’ Extra Special.

For Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains, Diwali is one of the most important festivals of the year.

The Festival of Lights is a five-day event that includes various events and traditions.

The festival’s pinnacle is on the third day, and the date varies each year according to the Hindu and lunar calendars. The festival will begin on Thursday, November 4 this year.

Many people decorate their homes as they would for any other special event.

This is everything you need to know about Diwali decorations in the traditional sense.

Diyas, for starters.

These are undoubtedly Diwali’s most well-known emblem.

Diyas are miniature clay oil lamps linked with the triumph of light over darkness.

During the celebrations, they are frequently seen lighting up homes and temples.

2. Candles Similarly, candles are frequently seen burning because they can burn for longer periods of time and are often safer than oil lamps.

Some candles may depict goddesses such as Lakshmi or be formed like flowers.

3. Lanterns made of paper

During Diwali, paper lanterns are frequently hung outside of residences.

Making them at home may be a fun pastime for the whole family.

In several Indian cities, people release floating lanterns into the sky to assist them release negative energy.

4. String LightsSince not everyone is able to decorate their entire home with candles and diyas for the holidays, string lights are a convenient option.

They’re also more secure because they can be left on all night.

Some people use their lights to make curtains by taping a few strands above a window and allowing them to dangle down.

5. RangoliA rangoli is a bright design that is typically seen on the floor to welcome people into a home, including guests and the goddess Lakshmi, who is said to pay people visits during Diwali.

They’re usually fashioned from of dyed rice, sand, flour, or flowers, and they’re usually crafted by the family’s ladies.

These designs are handed down from generation to generation.

They come in a variety of shapes and often incorporate lit diyas during Diwali.

6. Torans