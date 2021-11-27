7 Distinctions Between Dog and Cat Owners

There are significant personality distinctions between self-proclaimed cat and dog people, according to studies, surveys, and even some of the world’s best poets.

“There is a widely held cultural belief that the pet species–dog or cat–with which a person has the strongest affinity says something about the individual’s personality,” according to University of Texas professor Sam Gosling, who conducted a 2010 study titled “Personalities of self-identified dog people and cat people.”

According to the study, the two species have “actual and perceived distinctions,” which means their personalities are best suited to different people. What has been discovered in terms of personality qualities and the sort of domesticated animal owned is as follows.

Of course, not everyone matches the mold or the conclusions of these studies. In the meantime, a recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences debunked the popular belief that dogs are more interested in their owners than cats.

1. Dog owners are high-energy, while cat owners are low-energy.

Denise Guastello conducted a poll of 600 college students at Carroll University in Wisconsin in 2014. About 60% of interviewees claimed they were dog persons, whereas only 11% said they were cat lovers.

Dog owners were found to be more energetic than cat owners, owing to the fact that dogs keep people busy. Cat owners, on the other hand, enjoy low-energy activities like reading or cooking because they don’t have to take their cat for a stroll.

2. Cat Owners Are More Self-Reliant Than Dog Owners

Cats are frequently regarded as self-sufficient creatures who like to keep to themselves and are suspicious of strangers. Aside from surveys and scientific studies, great writers have also written about the independent spirit of dogs versus cats. “Cats are much like you and me,” T.S.Elliot wrote in his 1947 poetry “The Ad-Dressing of Cats,” “With Cats, one rule is true / Don’t speak until you are spoken to / Myself, I do not stand with that-I say, you should ad-dress a Cat / But always keep in mind that he resents familiarity.”

Pablo Neruda (1904–1973), a Nobel Laureate in Literature and a keen observer of human and animal behavior, was mentioned.