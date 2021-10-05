6 Key Moments From the ‘Game of Thrones’ Sequel Trailer in the ‘House of Dragon’ Teaser

The first trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, has finally arrived.

The teaser begins with a glimpse at the new characters and the history of the notorious Iron Throne, setting the tone for the series. House of the Dragon also gets a verified, albeit hazy, release date.

The rich fantasy universe built by George R. R. Martin is on full display in the teaser, as the new season is based on his 2018 book Fire & Blood, which is set centuries before the events of Game of Thrones.

Here are five things to look out for in the HBO Max series House of the Dragon’s debut teaser trailer.

Take a look at the characters first.

Because of their unusually golden hair, several of the people in the teaser are easily identified as members of House Targaryen.

Prince Daemon Targaryen will be played by Matt Smith (Doctor Who), and he is featured prominently in the teaser. Paddy Considine (Hot Fuzz) plays King Viserys I Targaryen, and Emma D’Arcy (Wanderlust) plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The darker-haired Hightower family is also shown, with Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One) as Lady Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as her father Ser Otto Hightower (Notting Hill). On his chest, Otto Hightower wears the Hand of the King symbol.

Characters appear in more flashes, but only for a few seconds. There are also clips of what appear to be medieval competitions, such as sword combat and jousting.

Members of the cast have been added.

According to HBO, the new trailer features previously unknown cast members.

Along with the trailer, new performers and characters were introduced, including Wil Johnson (Outlander) as Ser Vaemond Velaryon. Ser Laenor Velaryon is played by John MacMillan (Chewing Gum), Lady Laena Velaryon is played by Savannah Steyn, and Ser Laenor Velaryon is played by Theo Nate.

Game of Thrones fans will recognize the Velaryon name, as it was frequently discussed in relation to the creation of the coveted Valyrian steel.

The following is a chronology for Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, according to the teaser trailer.

“A dynasty reigned 200 years before the fall of the throne,” reads the inscription on the screen. This is a condensed version of the information.