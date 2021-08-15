50 of the Most Popular Movie Songs.

Silent films employed music to set the background and tone in the early days of filmmaking. The music helped define the tone for the picture, helping viewers to determine if it was meant to be serious, spooky, or funny. While much has changed in terms of cinema and how music is employed in movies, the role of songs in movies has not. The carefully timed track still helps to set the tone, whether it’s tear-jerking lyrics over a flowing tune or a fast-paced power ballad that pulls viewers into the action.

Stacker looked at Billboard statistics and came up with a list of the 50 best-performing songs from movies on the Hot 100 charts. To be eligible, the song had to reach #1 or #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Stacker complemented the most recent Billboard data with information from the previous seven years. The song had to be specifically written for the film in order to qualify. Songs that appeared in movies but were not written specifically for them were not included. The list is arranged in reverse chronological order.

The musicians who wrote and performed these songs have received Grammys and Oscar nominations. They’ve appeared on soundtracks and, in many cases, on the musicians’ own albums. They’ve appeared in films across the decades, representing every cinema genre.

Continue reading to learn about the top 50 movie tunes.

You might also be interested in: Most well-known musicians born in the same year as you

‘Theme from ‘A Summer Place” Percy Faith And His Orchestra (Percy Faith And His Orchestra) (Percy Faith And His

1st place on the Hot 100

The peak occurred on February 27, 1960.

The theme tune was taken from the 1959 romantic film A Summer Place, which starred Troy Donahue and Sandra Dee and was set on a small island in Maine. In 1960, it received a Grammy for Record of the Year. Percy Faith released a disco version of the song called “Summer Place ’76” in 1976.

‘With Love, Sir’ Lulu’s contribution

1st place on the Hot 100

The peak occurred on October 21, 1967.

Sidney Poitier played a man who accepts a job as a teacher while waiting for an engineering degree in the 1967 film of the same name. This is a condensed version of the information.