50 of the 21st Century’s Most Influential Women Musicians

Women have always played an important role in the creation and production of music. Kassiani, an eighth-century nun who created Byzantine chants, is the first female composer (or, at least, the first female composer remembered by history books). Her hauntingly lovely melody is still performed today.

Women have been shaping and changing the industry, the public’s tastes, and popular fashions for thousands of years, whether or not they are given their due. Unfortunately, they are rarely recognized or given the same honors as their male colleagues.

Stacker has highlighted 50 of the most significant female artists of the past two decades across genres in an effort to bring more attention to these often ignored but powerful female musicians. The musician or female-led ensemble must be predominantly considered a 21st-century act in order to qualify. Robyn, for example, has made records before to the twenty-first century, but the most of her popularity and career has occurred after then.

So keep reading to learn more about musicians ranging from Adele to the Tune-Yards and everything in between.

Adele

Adele, a British-born singer-songwriter, has become one of the world’s most successful performers. Her jazzy voice transforms her pop tunes from ordinary to timeless, attracting fans of all ages and bolstering her genuine image. Despite being one of the most popular artists of the present, Adele prefers to keep a low profile while parenting her son.

Adrianne Lenker is a model and actress.

Adrianne Lenker is best known as the vocalist and main guitarist for the folk band Big Thief, but she has also had success as a solo artist. The musician from the Midwest creates songs that tell a story (and, born into a cult, she has a lot of them). Her natural honesty and authenticity have earned her a lot of accolades.

The Alabama Shakes are a rock band from Alabama.

Alabama Shakes, fronted by Brittany Howard on vocals, formed in high school in the late 2000s. The group was enormously successful in its. They were unique both in their sound and in the fact that they were a true rock 'n' roll band led by a woman (a rarity).