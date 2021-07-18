50 Musicians Who Have Composed Film Scores

Feature films are made up of many distinct parts, all of which must work together to create an universe in which audiences may lose themselves for a few hours. While some movie components are clear, such as the characters, setting, and dialogue, the music that frequently plays in the background is less so. Audiences might be entranced by the sounds and visuals that emerge harmoniously on the silver screen, and film scores can have a deep and lasting effect on them. It’s not usually obscure film composers we’ve never heard of who create these emotionally evocative scores; it’s often our favorite musical performers.

Stacker looked into the relationship between music and film and came up with a list of 50 well-known musicians or bands who have scored films on the side.

Many of the artists on this list have had successful careers in the music industry. They’ve scored a lot of unexpected movies. There’s the musician who made a comeback with a score for a Charles Bronson action film after a request from a neighbor. Another musician on the list composed the soundtrack for a well-known Blaxploitation movie. A remake of a horror classic was scored by a British indie rocker.

These musicians and scores represent a diverse range of musical styles. They’ve bridged the gap between two powerful mediums, cinema and music, to offer some of the best music ever heard in a darkened theater to audiences. Continue reading to discover about 50 composers who have composed music for feature films.

Air

This French pair composed the score for Sofia Coppola’s directorial debut, The Virgin Suicides, a coming-of-age picture. Coppola had heard their debut, Moon Safari, and was a fan of electronica music. “We began by writing extremely somber stuff, music that was like stepping out between brightness and something pretty dark,” Air’s Jean-Benoît Dunckel told Stereogum about the score. But Sofia began to turn the film into a love story—a film for teenagers.”

Fire in the Arcades

Owen Pallett, a Canadian composer, collaborated with Arcade Fire, a Canadian alternative rock band, to score the Spike Jonze film Her in 2013. The film’s soundtrack was nominated for a 2014 Academy Award for Best Original Score. This is a condensed version of the information.