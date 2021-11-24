5 Thanksgiving Episodes From ‘Friends’ That Couldn’t Be More Hilarious

This is the time of year to give thanks for your friends, especially Ross, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, and Joey, who have been very kind to you.

Even though Friends has been over for 17 years, the recent Friends: The Reunion couldn’t stop fans from binge-watching the entire series on many occasions.

If you have some free time over the Thanksgiving holiday, you may commemorate the occasion by revisiting your favorite Friends. In each of the ten seasons, there was a holiday episode, and here are the top five Friends Thanksgiving episodes, as ranked by IMDb viewers.

Season 3 of “The One with the Football”

While playing a “friendly” game of touch football, Monica and Ross discussed their competitive history with the rest of the gang. After Monica unveiled the Geller Cup, or, as Chandler describes it, “a Troll doll attached to a two by four,” things swiftly spiraled out of control. Every character, including Rachel, gets an opportunity to shine on the makeshift football field once she’s given the ball. Ross and Monica are left out in the snow wrestling over the ball when it’s time to eat.

Season 4’s “The One with Chandler in a Box”

In “The One with Chandler in a Box,” a continuation of their love triangle narrative involving Kathy, Chandler tries his hardest to make peace with Joey. He accomplishes this by sitting in a box for hours while the rest of the family celebrates Thanksgiving. One of the most sad scenes in Friends’ entire ten seasons had to be Chandler’s finger waving goodbye to Kathy.

Away from the drama, a man with an eye patch Monica invites Richard’s son to dinner, kisses him, and then regrets it instantly for obvious reasons.

3. Season 5’s “The One with All the Thanksgivings”

It’s always entertaining to watch Monica, Rachel, Ross, and Chandler dressed in ludicrous era-appropriate clothing in episodes that flashback to the group’s adolescent years. The gang recounts stories from previous Thanksgivings, finally leading to the discovery of how Chandler lost the tip of his toe.

Monica puts a turkey on her in what has become an iconic but never-to-be-repeated scene.