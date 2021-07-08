5 Shows That Are Similar to “Elite”

Elite has remained at the top of the Netflix Top 10 for several weeks, following the release of Season 4 on the streaming service. The lives of kids at a prominent Spanish private school called Las Encinas have been tracked for the previous 32 episodes, but this isn’t your typical teen drama.

Each season has featured a different murder, with the most recent victim being a shady local businessman who assaulted Ari (Carla Daz) and had been sexually abusing Menca (Martina Cariddi).

Aside from the murder mystery plots, the show tackles topics including sexuality, socioeconomic class, sexual assault, and drug addiction, and has been hailed for its progressive attitude and diverse options.

Season 5 of Elite is in the works, and filming is now taking place in Spain. Although no official release date has been set, fresh episodes are expected to air in mid-2022, based on prior seasons of the show.

There are plenty of other dramas to watch in the meanwhile. Below is a top five list for Elite enthusiasts compiled by this website.

If you enjoy ‘Elite,’ here are other shows to watch: 1. ‘Gossip Girl’

The phenomena of pop culture Gossip Girl depicts the privileged youngsters of New York’s Upper East Side who attend Constance Billard, a private school.

There isn’t much murder in the episode, but there is a lot of drama. An anonymous blogger known only as “Gossip Girl” follows the teenagers and reveals their deepest secrets, causing complete upheaval in their lives.

The drama, which stars Blake Lively and Leighton Meester and is based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s books, is now available to stream on Netflix.

HBO Max has developed a relaunch with a fresh new cast and story set in the present day, nine years after Gossip Girl finished.

The first episode is now available to watch online, with new episodes released every Thursday.

‘Money Heist’ is a film about a bank robbery.

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) on Netflix is a must-see for fans of Spanish dramas.

The fifth and final season of the show is set to premiere on Netflix on September 3rd.

Money Heist has received numerous accolades, including outstanding drama series at the 46th International Emmy Awards.

The crime drama is told through the eyes of Tokyo (rsula Corberó), a thief. Despite the fact that the stories focus around the planning of massive heists. This is a condensed version of the information.