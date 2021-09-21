5 Reasons Why Mimi Keene’s Ruby in Season 3 of “Sex Education” deserved more.

Despite the fact that Ruby Matthews (Mimi Keene) is without a doubt the most popular student at Moordale High, her character has never been the center of a significant narrative on the show…until now.

Indeed, her character was catapulted into the spotlight in Season 3 when she (somewhat abruptly) began a love involvement with Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), the series’ protagonist.

The two met for the first time in Season 2 after a one-night stand that concluded with Ruby having to take the morning after pill.

While fans initially assumed they’d call it quits, the latest season opener revealed they’re still hooking up on a regular but informal basis. Many people were under the notion that Otis would be the one to be injured, yet it was Ruby who suffered heartbreak at the hands of Otis.

How? Well, Otis realized that his love for Maeve (Emma Mackey) had not faded and that she is the one he truly wants to be with – which is good in and of itself, but his behaviors leading up to that point were a little shady.

If Season 4 is approved, Otis may come to his senses after all, because Ruby is a perfect match for him. Ruby, on the other hand (and here’s hoping), may never give Otis another chance because she is deserving of so much more.

This is why.

Otis was the one who insisted on having a relationship.

Despite the fact that it began as a casual set-up, Otis soon began to doubt his ability to be in such a relationship. Following a conversation with his mother, Dr. Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson), he concluded that what he really wanted was to follow Ruby and make things official.

Soon after taking the plunge and asking Ruby to be his girlfriend, Otis began to have second thoughts and kept her at a distance. He was happy to come out into the sunshine and walk to school with her, but he fell short when it came to genuinely committing to her.

While it is human nature to change one’s mind, and he did finally talk to her about his conflicted thoughts, he should have worked out what he really wanted first. This is a condensed version of the information.