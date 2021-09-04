5 ‘Office’ Episodes That Haven’t Aged Well.

The Office has amassed a large fan following and has proven to be enduringly successful in both the United States and abroad since its debut in 2005. While it is undeniably a humorous and satirical masterpiece, there is no disputing that some of the plotlines are a touch suspect.

Comedy Central recently took one program, “Diversity Day,” off the air. Although others have attributed the removal to so-called “cancel culture,” the network has not verified the reason for the controversial clip’s removal. The episode may have been missed owing to licensing concerns, however it is still available on other platforms. This website has contacted the network for comment.

Whatever the motivation, the episode has sparked heated debate over the years for its dubious material, which includes Michael Scott (Steve Carell) imitating Chris Rock’s stand-up routine, donning an exaggerated Indian accent, and asking viewers to pick an ethnicity that they find sexually appealing.

We look at some of the show’s more contentious storylines and episodes that haven’t held up well over time.

‘Gay Witch Hunt’ is the first episode of season three.

The Season 3 opening, in which Michael calls Oscar (Oscar Nunez) a “f**gy” for choosing Shakespeare in Love to Die Hard, is perhaps one of the most difficult episodes to watch.

Michael goes on a warpath to justify his use of the insulting term, defending his choice of words before delivering a non-apology to Oscar and outing him as gay.

Oscar’s deskmate Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) sniggers about the revelation, and Angela (Angela Kinsey) makes homophobic remarks and uses hand sanitizer after Oscar returns to his desk.

Before calling Jim (John Krasinski) at his new job to inquire about purchasing a “gaydar,” Michael enlists the help of Dwight (Rainn Wilson) to help him find out who else in the office might be gay (a prank Halpert pulled on Dwight previously).

Despite Jan (Melora Hardin) chastising Michael for outing Oscar, and rightly pointing out that it is up to him to decide whether, when, and how he tells people about his sexual orientation, Michael (true to form) organizes an emergency meeting, during which some unsettling remarks are made.

"This is the worst, most," Oscar says to the camera.