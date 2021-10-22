5 of Adele’s Favorite London Pubs and Restaurants

Adele has participated in Vogue’s long-running video series 73 Questions ahead of the release of her much-anticipated fourth album.

She highlighted her musical influences, composition methods, and a few of her favorite items while touring her Los Angeles house, which was inspired by an English country hamlet.

She may be spending more time in the United States these days, but she hasn’t lost her British sensibilities.

“That my caustic humor doesn’t truly travel,” she remarked when asked what the most shocking thing about living as a Brit in America was.

Despite the fact that she feels “quite relaxed” in Los Angeles, she says her favorite city to play in is “always London.”

The 33-year-old singer then went on to list some of her favorite places in her hometown.

Are you planning a trip to the UK capital in the near future? Make sure to follow Adele’s London itinerary.

Madame Jojo’s is number one.

Adele toured local London pubs and clubs before becoming the global phenomenon she is today.

Madame Jojo’s, a Soho cabaret, was her favorite place to perform.

“I used to play there a lot, and all of my friends used to play there,” she explained.

She believes she would still be singing in little places like this if she hadn’t achieved international popularity.

“I’d like to imagine I’d still be playing my guitar in pubs and clubs,” she remarked, “even though I’m sure no one would come to see me.”

Shirley Bassey and Lorde were among the notable artists who performed at the club during its heyday.

Madame Jojo’s closed in 2014, but there are plans to resurrect the venue, according to reports last year, with Stephen Fry even drafting a letter in favor of the application.

“Coming Back Soon,” states the bio on the Instagram account @madamejojossoho, so stay tuned.

2. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a football stadium in Tottenham Hotspur, England.

Soccer – or football – fandom is tribal in the United Kingdom, and it necessitates a high level of devotion to your side.

Adele has been a passionate supporter of Tottenham Hotspur, the club she grew up watching, even yelling in the Vogue video, “Glory, glory Tottenham Hotspur, and the Spurs go marching on.”

Why not pay a visit to on your Adele-inspired tour of London?