5 Do-It-Yourself Projects That Are Finally Going to Get You Crafting

While embarking on a DIY journey can be extremely rewarding, the notion of attempting a new project for the first time might be intimidating.

Fortunately, numerous crafts specialists and enthusiasts have turned their talents to TikTok, where they are creating courses suitable for all skill levels, including beginners. Here are a few of our favorites:

Knit a blanket with your fingers

Many people like the notion of knitting a garment or item by hand, but choosing the correct materials for a project can be difficult. Start with finger-knitting to eliminate the guessing. This is a style of knitting that doesn’t require needles and instead relies solely on your fingertips.

Watch DIY TikToker @coze creations’ instruction on how to knit a basic blanket using only thick, chunky yarn of your choice, which can be found here.

Make a miniature ecosystem

Upcycling initiatives abound on TikTok, which offer worn, often-forgotten goods a new lease on life. They can, however, take a lot of time, supplies, and space depending on the scale of the job.

@hihathome provides an excellent introduction to the topic of upcycling by advocating the use of empty glass jars as the foundation for a miniature terrarium. The TikToker also points out that the lovely terrariums make “great gifts.”

Prepare your preferred spaghetti dish.

While it may not be considered a “craft” by some, it provides many of the same fulfilling rewards as the others on our list—plus, you get to eat it. Even without a costly pasta roller, making pasta from scratch is not only impressive but also surprisingly practical for the home cook.

Check out @peterspasta’s video on how to make fresh pasta dough, and then follow @thefamilytable’s instructions on how to roll it out without a pasta machine.

Some herbs should be propagated.

Try this simple method for cultivating herbs at home to spice up your homemade pasta. The popular propagation method, as TikToker @cosgrome points out in her video, allows you to “transform your store bought herbs into plants.”

Only a small container (she uses old spice jars), a herb of your choice, some water, and sunlight are required. If you follow her recommendations, you should have a young plant ready to be planted in soil in approximately two weeks. This is a condensed version of the information.