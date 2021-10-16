5 Carnivorous Plants That Will Help You Get Rid of Insects

Are you looking for a technique to get rid of the insects that are bothering you at home? Carnivorous plants could help you control your bug problem in an environmentally appropriate approach.

The majority of these plants exist in settings that are significantly different from those found in a home garden, which is why there are no common carnivorous garden plants.

As a result, a few of them can be cultivated indoors to assist you get rid of any pesky insects in your home.

The specialists were asked by the Washington Newsday to explain how carnivorous plants function, which species can be cultivated indoors, and how efficient they are as insect repellents.

Carnivorous plants grow naturally in an area with a high peat (a surface layer of soil made partially of decomposed organic matter) content soil, so they “don’t receive many nutrients from the soil they are living in,” according to author and house plant expert Lisa Eldred Steinkopf, speaking to The Washington Newsday.

In the wild, American pitcher plants and sundews (more on both later in this article) may have their leaves entirely covered in insects. But, according to Kevin Zhang, president of the Mid-Atlantic Carnivorous Plant Society (MACPS), this occurs because carnivorous plants are exposed to hundreds, if not thousands, of insects every day in nature.

While carnivorous plants will not eliminate your pest problem, they can be employed as part of a larger bug management strategy to help.

To use carnivorous plants for pest control, Kenny Coogan, Education Director at the International Carnivorous Plant Society (ICPS), told The Washington Newsday that “you will first need to keep the plants alive,” noting that while some can be grown indoors, many (or at least the most well-known carnivorous plants) would do better outdoors.

Pure water is required by all carnivorous plants. Rainwater or distilled water are good solutions, according to Coogan, however well, bottled, and city water generally include too many pollutants or minerals.

What Are Carnivorous Plants and How Do They Work?

Carnivorous plants, according to Coogan, attract, trap, and digest a wide range of creatures, from single-celled protozoa to the rare small animal, and many devour insects.

While certain carnivorous plants use visual cues to attract their prey, the majority of their prey are attracted to and trapped by the delicious nectar they generate, according to the ICPS. This is a condensed version of the information.