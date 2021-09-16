5 Adorable Times Animals Behaved Like Humans

Many pet owners consider their furry (or feathery) companion to be as much a member of their family as any human. While there are obvious distinctions between animals and their owners (e.g., drinking from a bowl, walking on all fours, and occasionally flying), our pets can occasionally adopt human-like characteristics.

These movies show how human-like some pets can become, from house cats sitting in the driver’s seat of a car to a dog who has found out how to communicate with its owner.

The TikTok account @buster and brothers follows the (nine) lives of “Buster the Junkyard Cat” and his brothers as they navigate the world — and the junkyard where they spend much of their time. Buster is shown in one video sitting in the driver’s seat of a truck, climbing up on the steering wheel as if he were steering.

@chelleandlexihusky is a talking dog.

While there are many films of dogs making sounds that their owners interpret as “good morning” or “I love you,” this video shows a dog communicating in a far more sophisticated way. By pressing buttons that correspond to words, dogs may communicate with their humans.

The puppy can then learn to link sentences together, making it easier for them to communicate with their owners. The puppy in this sweet video is asking his “mother” for a treat, much like a human toddler would.

This bird is a sassy one. While parrots are known for their ability to communicate, Cairo, an African Grey, has a large vocabulary. His antics with cats Max and Kitty are documented on the Instagram @feathersandfriends.