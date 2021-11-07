45 million people have watched this hilarious video of dogs attempting and failing to eat whipped cream.

Because of their futile attempts to consume whipped cream from a can, a pair of forlorn dogs have won the hearts of dog lovers all over the world.

Fans observed Ammo and Nala, two five-month-old American Bully dogs, trying their hardest to consume the sweet dairy treat dumped on them from above in a video submitted to TikTok by twowillowsmarkellc.

Despite their best efforts, the clumsily gorgeous doggy duo were unable to capture any of the gooey goodness falling down on them, resulting in the whipped cream shooting off in all directions.

Both Nala and Ammo managed to get cream on the end of their snouts at one point, but it remained tantalizingly out of reach.

However, for the most part, it was a case of the canines being in the wrong location at the wrong moment to catch the dropping cream, resulting in hilarity.

The humor was only heightened by the fact that the footage uploaded to TikTok was slowed down, allowing dog aficionados to see the turmoil unfold in real time.

That may have been crucial to the clip’s success, since footage of Ammo and Nala’s clownish antics has been viewed over 46 million times on the internet.

The video can be viewed here.

They did their hardest @twowillowsmarketllc #xlbully #puppy #americanbully #xlamericanbully #Lilac #bluenose #pitbull #xlamericanbully #Lilac #bluenose #pitbull ♬ Cavendish Music – Funny Song In response to the video, Tommyfleeher joked, “No whipped cream was consumed in the making of this video,” while Sommarbee joked, “They caught literally 1% of that.” “How could they miss every single one?” Aisy789 wondered, almost shocked. While there was some pity for Ammo, who had whipped cream in his eye in one particularly amusing moment.

0nly9 wrote, “I couldn’t quit giggling.” Cherubella Elliott concurred, “I lost it when it got into his eye.” The original poster, twowillowsmarkellc, writes beside the video that the disaster “looks so much worse” in slow motion.

Regardless, they stated they assured their followers that they were “happy it made you chuckle.”

The jury is still out on whether that is true, according to the Daily Paws. This is a condensed version of the information.