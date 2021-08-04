41 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About the Royal Family

The Royal Family is rooted in tradition and customs, but the history of the palace is full of surprises.

Queen Elizabeth II and her family have had lives unlike anyone else’s, being at the center of British history at times and catching the public imagination with their family dramas at other times.

Here are 41 lesser-known facts about the royals that you might not have known about.

Coronation Jewels were once rented by the Royals.

The Royal Family has a particular crown that is only worn during coronations, which allows them to keep it for hundreds of years.

Because the St Edward’s crown is too old and valuable to be brought out for ordinary royal business, Elizabeth has only worn it once, when she was made queen in 1952.

However, it was only permanently set with costly diamonds in 1911, as the palace had previously rented out jewels to each successive monarch.

“St Edward’s Crown is the most important and holiest of all the crowns,” according to the Historic Royal Palaces website. It’s only employed when it’s time to crown itself.”

“This crown was only ever ornamented with hired gems, which were returned after the coronation, from 1661 to the early twentieth century,” it continues.

“For the coronation of George V in 1911, St Edward’s Crown was permanently set with semi-precious stones.”

According to the royal family’s website, the St Edward’s Crown is composed of solid gold and weighs 4 pounds and 12 ounces.

During his gap year, Prince Harry worked as a cowboy.

For many years, the Duke of Sussex was known for his military service, and more recently, for his massive Netflix and Spotify deals.

Prior to joining the army, he worked as a “Jackaroo” or cowboy on a farm in Australia during his gap year in 2003.

Windsor Castle was once on fire.

After a succession of disasters, including the separations of Prince Charles and Princess Diana and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the queen famously referred to 1992 as her “annus horribilis.”

The fires in their personal life were matched by physical realities after Windsor Castle was consumed in flames in November, an irony that will surely not escape the minds of the writers of The Crown.

