4 Reasons Why Critics Are Wrong About Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Remake

The Netflix remake of Cowboy Bebop will be released on Friday, November 19, but critics have already ripped it apart.

Fans would have heard the show labeled in reviews as “lifeless,” “an eyesore,” and “a disaster” before they could determine for themselves whether it was any good.

But here’s the thing: they’re completely incorrect.

1. An anime is an anime, while a live-action film is a live-action film.

Shinichir Watanabe’s original anime has cast too large a shadow over the live-action adaptation, and critics are mostly rating the show on how it compares to the original.

To be honest, when anime fans sit down to see Cowboy Bebop on Friday, November 19, this is likely to be the case as well.

It was always going to be impossible to reproduce Watanabe’s 90s anime’s enchantment, especially given how influential it was on not only the medium but the sci-fi genre as a whole.

Cowboy Bebop, like Akira and Ghost in the Shell, is one of the most popular anime series of all time, thus it was never going to win merely on the basis of its quality.

If you want to watch anime, it’s available to you right now, as it has been for the past 20 years.

Unlike Death Note, Netflix’s version of Cowboy Bebop feels like a fitting homage to the original; it’s evident the filmmakers care about it and wanted to maintain the spirit of the original while also adding new elements to the mix.

2. The extraordinary level of attention to detail

The sheer attention to detail that showrunner André Nemec and his colleagues have paid to the way the program looks and feels is one part of the live-action that must be appreciated.

When you compare the anime and live-action versions, you’ll notice that the latter’s sets are a carbon copy of the former.

In the first episode of the anime, Asimov Solensan and his other half Katerina attend a bar in New Tijuana. In the live-action version, it’s the same.

The Bebop ship is built to look exactly like the anime, down to the yellow sofas in the living area.