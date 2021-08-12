4 Dramatic Moments From Episode 9 of ‘Untucked’ on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6′.

Tensions were high in episode 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6: Untucked, which aired on Thursday, with just five queens remaining in the race.

Ra’Jah O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Trinity K. Bonet, Kylie Sonique Love, and Eureka! were given the task of creating their own cartoon characters for the Drag Tot challenge in the main show.

And, with the competition nearing its conclusion, four queens have been left in the bottom, with Ginger, Trinity, Kylie, and Eureka facing elimination after Ra’Jah was crowned Top All Star of the Week for her character I See You Queen.

The judges all gave the stars great feedback, but it was up to the queens to choose which of them deserved to sashay away.

Over the Mini Challenge, Trinity and Kylie have a tense exchange.

Earlier in the main episode, the queens participated in an entertaining match game in which RuPaul asked them a series of questions and they had to choose which queen best suited the topic he was discussing.

When RuPaul asked who deserved to be sent home next, Trinity and Kylie both wrote Trinity, Ra’Jah and Ginger chose Eureka, and Eureka named Ra’Jah.

Trinity confronted Kylie after learning who had given her the name and demanded to know why she had chosen her to sashay away.

At first, Kylie was perplexed, claiming she didn’t “want to talk about it” and didn’t “give a f**k” about the little challenge because it wasn’t going to send Trinity home.

“I mean, you’d been in the bottom a couple times, and I honestly believed everyone else would say it, so I did, and you even said it, so why are you f***ing furious at me?” she said.

“I’m not furious at you; I just wanted to know why you believed I’d come in last; you didn’t think I’d be able to redeem myself in the following challenge?” Trinity said.

"Well, you did, it wasn't like I didn't think you'd redeem yourself," Kylie retorted, "but I had to put someone and I wasn't going to put."