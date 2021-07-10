32 Incredibly Memorable Non-Human TV Characters

Some of the most adored television characters of all time weren’t human, whether they were talking or not, friendly or malevolent, supernatural, alien, or just your regular pet.

To bring a certain level of appeal to a TV show, a non-human creature does not have to be the protagonist, as in Animaniacs, Invader Zim, or Bojack Horseman. Non-human characters, whether a dark, otherworldly being like Bob in Twin Peaks, a beagle that claims to be the Red Baron, a bunny with a Brooklyn accent, or an infant version of Yoda, have frequently become as legendary as the shows from which they originate.

Stacker combed through the most popular television shows to come up with a list of 25 noteworthy non-human characters. They could be a quiet pet, anthropomorphic animal, extraterrestrial, robot, or bad spirit, to mention a few possibilities. You won’t be able to take all of these guys home with you—and you definitely wouldn’t want to—but they’ve left an indelible stamp on both our world and theirs.

You may also be interested in: The Worst TV Shows of All Time

The Warner Brothers

The Warner siblings—brothers Yakko and Wakko, and their sister Dot—star in this animated comedy series that causes havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. Animaniacs is a variety program that incorporates a wide range of humor as well as pop culture allusions. The three Warner siblings interact with people and other animals, while the Warner siblings’ species is kept a secret for comedic effect.

Appa

On this world, there are four elemental nations: Water, Earth, Fire, and Air, each of which can be controlled by Benders. When the Fire nation decides to rule the globe, the Avatar, the only bender with the power to stop them, must train to master all four elements. In Avatar: The Last Airbender, Aang the Avatar is followed on his trip by Appa, a giant buffalo-like “sky bison” who has a particular affinity with Aang.

Bender Rodrguez is a character in the film Bender Rodrguez.

The animated sci-fi series Futurama, created by Simpsons creator Matt Groening, follows a pizza delivery boy named Fry who is mistakenly frozen and wakes up 1,000 years in the future. Fry is taken in by his sole relative, Professor Farnsworth, an old scientist who introduces Fry to. This is a condensed version of the information.