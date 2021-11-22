3 Vegan Thanksgiving Turkey Substitutes (Beyond a Nut Roast).

Food is set to take center stage in our lives as Thanksgiving approaches.

If you’re hosting, remember to include your vegan relatives and friends so they don’t feel left out.

Maybe you’re vegan and want to find some more creative Turkey substitutes, or maybe you’re not vegan at all and just want to spice things up a little.

For a vegan Thanksgiving (that isn’t a nut roast), here are some wonderful alternatives to turkey.

@connorvanscyoc 1. Stuffed Butternut Squash

TikTok user @connorvanscyoc described their family's plant-based feast last year.

They had stuffed butternut squash for the main dish.

Three distinct stuffings were produced, one of which included mushrooms, quinoa, kale, walnuts, and garlic.

Lentils, spinach, pistachios, and red onion made up the second, while cauliflower rice, carrots, celery, onions, and walnuts made up the third.

All of those dishes seem delectable.

2. Don’t Eat the Homies’ Vegan Green Bean Casserole

Another TikTok video by @donteatthehomies demonstrated how to cook a vegan-friendly green bean casserole.

Another TikTok video by @donteatthehomies demonstrated how to cook a vegan-friendly green bean casserole.

Begin by blanching your green beans in boiling water for five minutes. Then, in a skillet, heat vegan butter and sauté sliced red onions, garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper, as well as mushrooms.

In a separate pan, combine the veggie broth and flour and set aside to thicken.

In a separate pan, combine the oat milk, veggie broth, lemon juice, coconut aminos, and tahini before adding your flour mixture and mixing everything together.

Place your blanched green beans in a casserole dish and pour your soup mixture over the top of the fried veggies before baking in the oven.

3. Cauliflower, Roasted @daphnekarlajo

This tasty roasted cauliflower is a delicious turkey substitute. @daphnekarlajo, a TikTok user, demonstrated how to make it.

@daphnekarlajo, a TikTok user, demonstrated how to make it. This is a condensed version of the information.