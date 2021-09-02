3 Emotional Moments From Episode 12 of ‘Untucked’ on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6′.

After a 12-week competition, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 has concluded and a champion has been declared.

Eureka, Ginger Minj, Kylie Sonique Love, and Ra’Jah O’Hara competed in the “This is Our Country” maxi challenge, which required them to write lyrics and perform a new song written by RuPaul and Tanya Tucker.

All four queens performed admirably in the task, proving that they are all deserving of a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

On the last episode of Untucked, the group reflected on their trip backstage before revealing the winner.

Here are some of the most memorable scenes from the episode.

One last time, the queens come together.

The queens on Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars had developed a strong friendship over the course of the season, which was evident when they sat together for one last conversation.

“I am so pleased that we are about to crown someone, but I’m extremely sad this is our last chance to be together,” Ginger expressed her regret to her fellow contenders.

Ra’Jah also took the opportunity to commend everyone, saying that they “killed it” in the challenge and that she was delighted that the decision on who would win was now in RuPaul’s hands rather than theirs.

Ra’Jah went on to say that their one-on-one sessions with RuPaul and Michelle Visage earlier in the main show made her feel heard and valued because they had “spent time into our tales.”

RuPaul has always been a favorite of Kylie’s.

Given that it was their final time in the workroom, Kylie expressed her gratitude for being given the opportunity to be on the show twice and shared how she was a great RuPaul fan growing up.

“Sometimes I just have to pinch myself and think, ‘b***h, is this my life?’” she told the queens. I was just listening to my RuPaul CDs and fantasizing about being in the same room as her.”

Kylie continued in her confessional by showing off a copy of one of RuPaul’s CDs that she carries on her person at all times, as well as the poster on the wall behind her. This is a condensed version of the information.