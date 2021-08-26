3 Dramatic Moments From Episode 11 of ‘Untucked’ on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6′.

Following Eureka’s comeback to the competition after defeating Silky Nutmeg Ganache in the last lipsync battle on episode 10, the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 were inching closer to the top four.

Eureka was not only back in the running, but she also proved she deserved it when she was crowned Top All Star of the Week after the “Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent monologues” challenge.

The queens relate personal stories in the challenge, which is clearly a parody of The Vagina Monologues, with Eureka winning when she recalled a terrible occurrence in which she defecated on stage.

It is then up to her to choose who among the remaining queens should be sent home: Ginger Minj, Kylie Sonique Love, Ra’Jah O’Haha, or Trinity K. Bonet.

Here are some of the most memorable scenes from the episode, which is now available to watch on Paramount+.

The Queens Reminisce About Their All-Stars Experience

With the end of the road in sight, the queens took a minute to reflect on their experience on the show and how far they’ve progressed since their previous appearance.

While reminiscing on her journey, Ginger was extremely emotional, admitting that she was determined to do better than she did on All Stars 2.

“Coming back and making it past that hurdle, I may appear unshakable, but I was literally thinking please just let me make it beyond episode 3, please let me do better than I did before,” she confessed to the others.

Ra’Jah also discussed her mediocre season 11 performance, which saw her ousted halfway through the competition.

“To think this time around I got to do the snatch game, which I really wanted to do, and I won both design challenges, and I’m very proud of myself and my work,” Ra’Jah said.

Kylie was a contestant on season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2010, although she only made it to episode 4 of the show.

She bragged about how well she fared in All Stars, saying, "I'm just so thrilled, I went home on Snatch Game because I didn't grasp it and then b**** I came back and."