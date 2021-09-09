27 Times Guests at the Met Gala Misunderstood the Task.

Every year, the Met Gala pushes its fashionable guests to come up with unique ways to interpret the event’s subject.

We’re expecting some show-stopping Americana-inspired outfits, honouring legendary U.S. designers, for this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Every year, though, a few attendees leave us wanting more with their conservative fashion choices, choosing not to go as big – or simply ignoring the theme, yet looking gorgeous on the red carpet.

This is a list of all the times celebrities have misunderstood the task throughout the last five galas.

China: Through the Looking Glass, 2015

This was Rihanna’s night, and she looked stunning in this beautiful yellow gown by Chinese couturier Guo Pei.

Others, however, did not share the singer’s enthusiasm for the topic “China: Through the Looking Glass.”

Kim Kardashian looked lovely in a nearly-naked Roberto Cavalli gown, which she subsequently said was inspired by Cher’s 1974 Met Gala ensemble, although it wasn’t quite on trend.

Kendall Jenner, the younger sister, wore a green crystal Calvin Klein gown with lace up sides, opting for a more subtle style.

Jennifer Lawrence, despite being a co-chair of the event alongside Chinese actress Gong Li, businesswoman Marissa Mayer, and entrepreneur Wendi Murdoch, did not walk the red carpet in style.

Instead, she wore her hair in a bun and donned a floral Christian Dior Couture gown with an ornate neck piece.

Katy Perry’s graffiti-print outfit, which she wore in identical Moschino clothes with the brand’s creative director Jeremy Scott, earned credit for risk-taking, but it wasn’t really in tune with the evening’s theme.

After Brooklyn-based street artist Rimes accused Scott of exploiting his graffiti tag in the garment’s design, the dress was the subject of a copyright infringement claim.

