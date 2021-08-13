26 members of the Carnival Cruise Lines crew, all of whom have been vaccinated, have tested positive for COVID.

According to the Belize Tourism Board, one guest and 26 crew members aboard a Carnival cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19 despite being completely vaccinated.

The Carnival Vista sailed from Galveston, Texas, to Belize City. According to information provided to the Washington Post by Carnival, the cruise line is “handling a limited number of positive cases on board” but does not provide the total number. According to the Associated Press, a statement from Belize tourist officials confirmed the official figure.

“Despite all of our personnel and practically all of our guests being vaccinated, Carnival Vista is managing a small number of positive COVID cases that arose on the cruise that returned to Galveston last Saturday,” the statement to the Post said. “To keep passengers on board informed, a number of announcements have been made.”

The airline has implemented a requirement for all passengers to present documentation of a negative COVID-19 test done within three days of boarding, regardless of immunization status. On August 14, the policy will take effect.

Since cruises started, the epidemic aboard the Carnival Vista has accounted for some of the greatest numbers of infections documented on a ship sailing from the United States.

According to USA Today, the Belize Tourism Board confirmed the ship was examined by the Belize Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“We are pleased to inform you that our personnel from the Ministry of Health and Wellness also conducted an inspection of the protocols on board the Carnival Vista this morning and are satisfied that they were able to verify that the measures put in place by the ship are meticulous and deemed highly effective,” according to the statement.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the Belize Tourism Board, the Carnival Vista is carrying approximately 1,400 crew members and almost 3,000 passengers. The ship docked in Belize City on Wednesday.

According to the statement, all 27 were vaccinated, showed little or no symptoms, and were kept in isolation. According to the tourism authority, 99.98 percent of the ship’s crew and 96.5 percent of its guests were vaccinated.

According to the Washington Post, Carnival said last week that there were positive cases on board.

Passengers on Carnival are required to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.