25 TV Friend Groups You Wish You Could Be a Part Of

“Many individuals will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints on your heart,” First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt observed. The remark encapsulates how we feel about our cherished pals, both real and imaginary, whom we’ve fallen in love with on television. Who wouldn’t want to meet up with their Friends pals at Central Perk for a cup of coffee? And, of course, a night of fun with the girls of Sex and the City is always guaranteed.

Stacker thought a slideshow of great TV friend groups would be enjoyable to celebrate the delights of friend circles. As a result, we combed through the most popular television shows and compiled a list of 25, with each series listed in order of premiere date.

You’ll have a blast clicking through our slide, whether you watched Gossip Girl to discover the mysterious blogger or waited every week to see Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer do nothing in New York. Grab the remote for a night with your closest buddies after taking a trip down memory lane with your pals.

‘Those Were the Days’

User rating on IMDb: 7.4

Years of broadcasting: 1974–1984

Happy Days was a 1950s sitcom that starred Richie, Potsie, Ralph, and Fonzie and revolved around a group of friends. Howard and Marion Cunnigham are featured in the show, which was produced by Garry Marshall, as they negotiate their children’s adolescent upheaval with humor and wonder. Fonzie, played by Henry Winkler, is one of the show’s most memorable and coolest characters, who defies convention and pushes the gang beyond their comfort zone.

‘Three’s Company’ is a film about a group of three people.

User rating on IMDb: 7.5

1976–1984: Years on the air

Three’s Company is a pioneering comedy about two single women living in Apartment 201 with an awkward single man during a time when co-ed living was not depicted on television. Three’s Company starred John Ritter as Jack Tripper, Suzanne Somers as Chrissy Snow, and Joyce DeWitt as Janet Wood, and was based on Chris Mann’s novel of the same name.

‘Cheers’

User rating on IMDb: 7.9

From 1982 through 1993, he was on the air.

Cheers was a comedy show that aired on NBC. This is a condensed version of the information.