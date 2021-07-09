25 R-Rated Films That Were Previously Rated NC-17

The recent critical and box office success of Joker and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has proven that R-rated films can be profitable.

Due to their highly limited cinematic releases, films with the next most restricted category, the NC-17, are unlikely to see a similar rebirth.

As a result of this fact, adult-themed films may be re-edited and re-submitted to the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) in the hopes of earning a R rating.

The following films, ranging from sexual arthouse to X-rated ultra-violence, had to appeal or re-edit to overcome MPAA concerns and obtain the coveted R rating.

American Pie is a comedy/romance film released in 1999. It runs for 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Before their high school prom night, five best friends make a deal to lose their virginity.

The film’s now-famous pie scene and graphic depiction of teen gatherings prompted the MPAA to order re-edits in order for it to receive an R-rating.

According to the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ consensus, “American Pie succeeds in bringing back the teen movie genre by being so embarrassing it’s believable.”

Peacock’s Stream

1h 44m American Psycho is a horror/mystery film from the year 2000.

Before succumbing to unquenchable bloodlust, a brilliant investment banker hides his psychopathic ego from society.

The MPAA requested that a contentious scene featuring two sex workers be deleted from the dark comedy for several seconds.

“If movie falls short of the deadly satire of Bret Easton Ellis’s novel, American Psycho nonetheless finds its own blend of horror and humor, owing in part to a fittingly unsettling performance by Christian Bale,” according to Rotten Tomatoes critics.

FuboTV is a streaming service that allows you to watch movies online.

Basic Instinct is a Thriller/Mystery film from 1992. 2 hours and 8 minutes

Before falling in love with the victim’s girlfriend, a detective investigating a man’s murder suspects her.

In order for Basic Instinct to earn a R rating from the MPAA, little of the original film was modified, with scenes instead being shot from slightly less explicit perspectives.

“Unevenly mirroring the work of Alfred Hitchcock, Basic Instinct has a star-making performance from Sharon Stone, but is ultimately undone by its flawed, too lurid plot,” according to Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Blue Valentine (2010) is a Romance/Drama film that runs for 2 hours.

While attempting to raise their child together, a young couple’s troubled marriage brutally unravels.

Initially, scenes revealing the couples’ love lives were frowned upon by the MPAA, but. This is a condensed version of the information.