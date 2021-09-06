25 of the World’s Tallest Buildings

Architecture is reaching new heights, with dizzying buildings now a common sight in most urban cities.

The Empire State Building, which was the highest building in the world until 1972, is currently not even among the top 40 tallest buildings in the world, demonstrating how quickly skyscrapers have taken over urban life.

Money and technology, according to Professor Tim Ibell, chair of the judges for the 2021 Structural Awards, are the catalysts for ultra-exclusive elevated living.

“One of the main reasons buildings have been getting bigger and taller is because land is excessively expensive in an urban context, so developers need to maximize their return on investment by building as tall as possible,” he told this website.

“Furthermore, today’s technologies and materials allow for this.”

Phineas Harper, an architecture critic and the director of the charity Open City, thinks that “population but profit” is “the actual driver of the worldwide skyscraper boom,” but is optimistic that these towering structures will play a beneficial role in urban planning in the future.

“The best buildings symbolize more than an investor’s bottom line,” he told this website. Towers may reflect the generosity and vibrancy of their city in the hands of exceptional architects, expressing qualities that transcend anodyne financial strategies to win the hearts of entire communities.”

Using data from The Skyscraper Center, find out which of the world’s highest buildings are used as living space in the following paragraphs.

Marina 23 (392.4 m/1,287 ft)

KEO International Consultants’ super-tall all-residential project was reportedly 79 percent sold before construction even began.

Every duplex in the tower has its own private elevator, and there are 57 swimming pools in all.

T1 (401m/1316ft) Guiyang International Financial Center

The project will be completed in 2020 and will consist of two towers with heights of 401m and 275m.

In the Chinese city financial area, these beautiful twin skyscrapers constructed by the South China University of Technology serve as hotels and office space.

Guangxi China Resources Tower (402.7m/1,321ft) Guangxi China Resources Tower (402.7m/1,321ft) Guangxi China Resources Tower (40

The China Resources Center Tower in Nanning

This tower was supposed to be more than 40 meters taller, however due to airspace restrictions, the project was halted in the middle of development.

The building was designed by Goettsch Partners.