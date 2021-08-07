25 Musicians Who Have Successful Acting Careers

Musicians are a gifted and inventive group. Many are talented musicians who also excel on the big and small screens. Artists from all eras and genres have made the transition to acting, and many have dual careers. Stacker looked at musicians who made the leap to the big screen and came up with a list of 25 who have played important roles.

Whether it’s a musician who started out as a kid actor or a singer who was asked to join a project by an actor, these artists demonstrate that certain people can sing in front of an audience or deliver an Oscar-worthy performance in any media.

This eclectic group performs country, R&B, and rock music. They’ve received Oscar nominations, Golden Globe nominations, and critical accolades. Roles as retired Texas Rangers on television, tiny parts on The Sopranos, and long-running employment on television crime dramas have all been among their acting credits. They are multi-talented, prolific, and successful musicians as well as actors. Check out the list to see if your favorite singer or actor made it.

BeyoncĂ©

For her appearance in the 2006 musical Dreamgirls, Beyonc received critical acclaim as well as multiple award nominations and victories, including the Broadcast Film Critics Association Award for Best Song for “Listen.” The singer and actor also wrote and featured in Black Is King, a visual album companion to The Lion King: The Gift, which will be available on Disney+ in July 2020.

Mary J. Blige is an American singer and songwriter.

Mary J. Blige made history in 2018 by becoming the first African American woman to be nominated for multiple Oscars in the same year, in both the acting and music categories for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song). Mudbound, in which Blige plays the wife of an impoverished farmer and composed and performed the theme song “Mighty River,” received both awards. Blige has also appeared on Empire, Black-ish, and The Umbrella Academy, among other shows.

David Bowie is a British musician who is well known for

David Bowie made his film debut in the 1967 short film “The Image,” in which he played a. This is a condensed version of the information.