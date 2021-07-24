25 Movie-Inspired Songs

Music and film are inextricably linked. Films include theme songs that can become great singles, soundtracks that enhance drama, and scores that can heighten tensions and emotions.

The best-known films contain music that transcends the screen and lingers in our minds long after the final credits have rolled. Fans adore soundtracks like the Beatles’ Help!, The Big Chill’s pop songs, and Saturday Night Fever’s vibrant disco melodies. Songs like The Wizard of Oz’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” Casablanca’s “As Time Goes By,” and Titanic’s “My Heart Will Go On” are timeless.

However, sometimes the influence is reversed, and songs are inspired by movies.

It’s only a borrowed phrase in some songs—like Elton John singing “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”—but it’s also inspired by specific characters or plotlines in others. Many are well-known, such as Merle Haggard’s “Bonnie and Clyde,” while others, such as Scott Walker’s “The Seventh Seal,” based on Ingmar Bergman’s bleak masterwork of the same name, are less so.

Stacker developed a list of 25 songs influenced by movies using lyrics, magazine and newspaper articles, fan sites, album liner notes, historical accounts, social media, and cinema archives to come up with the list.

So have a look, listen to the music, and relax while watching the show.

‘Motorpsycho Nightmare,’ by Bob Dylan (1964)

Bob Dylan drew inspiration from Federico Fellini’s films and Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho for the lyrics to “Motorpsycho Nightmare” in 1964. “She looked like she stepped out of La Dolce Vita,” he says of Rita, the song’s protagonist. “I was sleeping like a rat/When I heard something jerkin,” the song continues. ‘Would you like to take a shower?/I’ll show you up to the door,’ Rita replied, looking exactly like Tony Perkins/I exclaimed, ‘Oh, no! no!/I’ve seen this movie before.’

‘The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde’ is Georgie’s claim to fame (1967)

Georgie Fame, a British R&B singer and pianist, recorded “The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde,” a song that effectively recounts the famous film about bank robbers Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow during the Great Depression. Mitch Murray and Peter Callander, the song’s creators, said they wrote the song after seeing the 1967 film and believing it deserved stronger music. Lines have been added. This is a condensed version of the information.