25 Intriguing Water-Based Films

“Don’t shoot on water!” says the narrator. Before the filming of Waterworld in 1995, Steven Spielberg sent a warning to Kevin Costner. Given Spielberg’s own tumultuous experiences on the set of Jaws, it’s safe to assume he was giving excellent counsel. Costner quickly disregarded that advise and went on to be a part of one of the most infamous behind-the-scenes disasters in film history, complete with flooded sets and personal injuries.

Unfortunately, despite Costner’s efforts, Waterworld did not make the following list of best water movies. Jaws, on the other hand, did, as it is easily one of the most well-known films to feature water as a prominent theme. Water appears in a number of well-known works as a thematic element, a recurrent backdrop, or a physical challenge (or all of the above). Today, we pay tribute to a few of the great examples.

Stacker went through cinematic history and compiled a list of films set mostly on a body of water, whether on a ship, in a tranquil seatown, or in the current of a river, spanning decades, countries, and genres. To be eligible, the film has to have an IMDb rating of at least 7.0. The 25 films selected are listed in alphabetical order.

‘The African Queen’ is a title given to a woman who is (1951)

John Huston is the director.

User rating on IMDb: 7.8

91 points on the metascore

105-minute runtime

Set during WWI, this Oscar-winning drama puts a surly riverboat captain (Humphrey Bogart) aboard the African Queen for a suicidal mission. His journey takes place along Tanzania’s Ulanga River, home to perilous rapids and enemy forts. Danger lurks on all sides but Bogart’s up to the challenge, even if he’s not happy about it.

‘God’s Wrath on Aguirre’ (1972)

Werner Herzog is the director.

User rating on IMDb: 7.9

Data isn’t available for Metascore.

95-minute runtime

Frequent Werner Herzog collaborator Klaus Kinski plays 16th-century explorer Don Lope de Aguirre, who goes mad in his search for the kingdom of El Dorado. The movie was shot on location in the Amazon and without stunt people, making the prevailing sense of terror all too real.

‘Apocalypse Now’ (1979)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

IMDb user rating: 8.4

Metascore: 94

Runtime: 147 minutes

Follow Captain Benjamin L. Willard. This is a brief summary.