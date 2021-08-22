25 Iconic Albums and the Studio Stories Behind Them

When hearing anecdotes about the making of classic records, it’s tempting to apply the famous Las Vegas adage: “What happens in the studio, stays in the studio.” However, word gets around about the fateful recording of albums like The Beatles’ Let it Be or Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, m.A.A.d. City, for better or worse. These tales range from uplifting to entertaining to frightening, but they all contain the behind-the-scenes flavor that fans crave.

Stacker put together a list of 25 legendary albums ranging from folk music to hip hop, as well as the tales behind the studios that created them. Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and Genius were used as sources for this. The albums that result are instant classics, capturing the best (and occasionally worst) of these legendary bands and artists.

Studio recording is a high-pressure environment, with enthusiastic people attempting to bring their frequently conflicting views about what their band should do next together. Upcoming breakups have contributed to animate some of the most iconic music for bands like Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles, and Led Zeppelin, pulling artistic intensity from real-life battles and splits. Others, such as The Who and Bob Dylan, found that shaking things up resulted in great artistic brilliance.

Was it passion, luck, or something else that made these records so memorable? There’s just one way to discover the truth.

You might also be interested in: Most well-known musicians born in the same year as you

Bob Dylan’s ‘Blonde on Blonde’ was released in 1966.

Bob Dylan wasn’t satisfied with the way things were going while recording “Rainy Day Women #12 and 35,” the album’s first tune. So he pumped up the band and switched around their instruments, resulting in one of Dylan’s most commercially successful tunes.

‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ was released in 1967. The Beatles’ song

On Sgt. Petter’s, the Beatles hired a 40-piece orchestra to record “A Day in the Life.” The Beatles, on the other hand, didn’t appreciate the stuffy-looking formal clothing that the musicians were wearing when they arrived. Bandmates provided the orchestra players party hats and clown noses to wear to liven things up.

[Pictured: Paul McCartney conducts a 41-piece orchestra during recording sessions for Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, the Beatles’ next album.]

The Velvet Underground and Nico (Velvet Underground & Nico) (Velvet Underground & Nico) (Velvet Underground & Nico This is a condensed version of the information.