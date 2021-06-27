25 Filmmakers Who Also Produced Great TV Shows

Film and television were two totally different mediums decades ago. The little screen just could not compete with film in terms of money and stature. Times have changed, however, with the development of cable television and streaming sites that provide excellent original shows with huge money and big people connected. The merging of the two mediums, as well as the crossover of feature film filmmakers and actors to television, allows viewers to see visionary directors produce and direct some of the best shows ever seen on television.

Stacker combed through film and television history to select 25 notable film directors who have created and/or directed a TV show. The show required to have at least a 7.0 IMDb rating to make the list. The director’s last name is listed first in the list.

These filmmakers come from various corners of the globe and have varying levels of feature film experience. Some are new to the game, while others are seasoned directors. They each contribute their own unique artistic vision to television. From detective fiction to political satires, these artists demonstrate that it is the creative brains behind the stories delivered through the flickering light of living rooms screens that matter.

Take a seat as Stacker introduces you to legendary film directors who have also created fantastic television shows.

You might also be interested in: 100 Movies That Turned Into TV Shows

J.J. Abrams is a director who has worked on a number of films.

Series: Lost

IMDb user rating: 8.3

Years on the air: 2004–2010

J.J. Abrams is both one of the creators and an executive producer of the unique show about a group of plane crash survivors who get stranded on a mysterious island. Abrams directed both the first and second parts of the series pilot for the show. The Hollywood powerhouse has also directed films in both the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises.

Robert Altman

Series: Tanner ’88

IMDb user rating: 7.9

Year on the air: 1988

The legendary director who died in 2006 was responsible for several memorable and award-winning films, including Gosford Park, The Player, and The Long Goodbye. For the 11-episode HBO miniseries Tanner ’88, Altman and Doonesbury cartoonist Garry Trudeau came up with the concept of creating a candidate for the presidency for the primary, whom they. This is a brief summary.