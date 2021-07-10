25 Actors Who Have Married Co-Stars

When some celebrities sign on to a film or television show, it’s not just about getting a big payment and going on promotional tours all over the world.

Some people get more than they bargained for, including a marriage.

It’s no wonder that relationships have blossomed on film and television sets, given the amount of time spent on set establishing chemistry.

Here are 25 celebrities that tied the knot with their co-stars.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum

Channing and Jenna, both actors and dancers, met on the set of Step Up in 2006 and married in 2009.

They welcomed Everly, their daughter, in 2013, but Channing and Jenna announced their separation in 2018, and Jenna filed for divorce six months later.

Jenna is now engaged to Steve Kazee, an actor.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

When Brad Pitt signed on to act opposite Angelina Jolie in Mr and Mrs Smith in 2003, he was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

While both stars have denied any on-set cheating, Jolie told Vogue, “I think we developed this bizarre connection and cooperation that kind of just happened.” I believe it was after a few months that I realized, “God, I can’t wait to get to work.”… Whatever we did with each other, we found a lot of joy in it and a lot of true teamwork in it. We’ve just become a little bit of a team.

“I think it took us until the conclusion of the shoot to understand that it might mean more than we’d previously allowed ourselves to believe. And both of us understanding that the truth of it was a major deal, something that would require a lot of thought.”

After Pitt’s divorce with Jennifer Aniston, they married and had three children together, with Brad adopting three of Angelina’s adopted children. After nine years together, they married in 2014, but announced their breakup two years later.

They’ve been legally separated for a while now.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman

Kidman and Cruise first met in 1989, just before they started filming Days of Thunder, and married the following year.

They went on to adopt two children together and star in two more films together, Far and. This is a condensed version of the information.