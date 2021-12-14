23-Year-Old After his cough was mistook for COVID, he was diagnosed with cancer.

Chloe Girardier, a 23-year-old caregiver from Harrogate, England, experienced a chesty cough that persisted for several months.

She claimed she was first denied an in-person appointment with a doctor, and that the accurate diagnosis came only after she pressed for an X-ray some months later.

“Apart from the constant cough, I had no lumps or any other visible indicators,” she told Caters News Agency.

“I really pushed for answers when I started losing weight in October because it was evident to everyone around me.”

“I can’t believe it wasn’t looked into more, and I may still be without a diagnosis if I hadn’t pressed for the chest X-ray.”

An X-ray revealed a 10.8-centimeter tumor inside her chest. On December 3, nearly five months after seeking medical help, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

“Even the doctors felt it was weird that I had a cough for so long,” she recalled, “but they didn’t dig into it.”

“Getting appointments is very difficult; they kept telling me I wasn’t eligible for an urgent appointment because I only had a cough.”

She was asked “several times” if she tested positive for COVID-19, which she found “frustrating” because “other illnesses still exist and a cough isn’t solely a marker of COVID.”

Hodgkin lymphoma is a malignancy that arises in the lymphatic system, which generates infection-fighting white blood cells. It affects young individuals and accounts for 0.5 percent of all new cancer cases in the United States.

According to statistics, the National Cancer Institute (NIH) predicts that 8,830 new instances of Hodgkin lymphoma will be diagnosed in 2021, with 960 people dying from the disease.

The earlier it is detected, however, the higher the odds of survival.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the five-year relative survival rate for persons identified with Hodgkin lymphoma in its early stages is 92.2 percent.

While people are diagnosed when they are in the fourth stage of development, the percentage reduces to 78.5 percent.

Girardier will begin chemotherapy treatment a few days before Christmas.