23 Shocking Olympic Moments From the Tokyo 2020 Games You Probably Missed

The Olympics are the peak of sporting competition, with thousands of athletes competing in a variety of events while millions of people across the world watch in awe.

At their finest, the Olympics deliver high-octane drama and excitement, resulting in classic moments, Olympic legends, and instant celebrities in the span of only a few weeks.

Even at their worst, the Olympics provide a unique viewpoint on human life. Because, as in life, anything can go wrong in the Games. This is completely incorrect.

And in these day of cellphones and social media, that frequently translates to certain memories and revisits being remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Even so, with so much attention focused on the US team’s outstanding performance in Tokyo, some of the lesser-known viral stories from these Games may have gotten lost in the melee.

With that in mind, here are 23 of the most startling Olympic moments from Tokyo 2020 that you probably missed.

Nurislam Sanayev bites off more than he can chew 1. Nurislam Sanayev bites off more than he can chew

The 57kg men’s freestyle wrestling semi-final took an unusual turn when Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev sank his fangs into Ravi Kumar Dahiya’s bicep.

After squandering a 9-2 lead over his Indian opponent, Sanayev’s Mike Tyson moment was developed out of frustration. Sanayev’s bite came as his opponent landed the decisive pin to win the battle. The Kazakhstani only needed one more point to qualify for the Gold medal match, but Dahiya came roaring back, winning eight points in a row.

In the men’s triathlon, the waves were choppy.

A botched camera boat caused pandemonium during the start of the Olympic men’s triathlon, which could have turned out much worse if not for the racers’ quickness and fast thinking.

The troubles occurred shortly after the start of the swimming leg of the event, when the buzzer sounded to indicate the start of the event. It was rapidly clear that a camera boat altering its position in Tokyo Bay had mistakenly obstructed the race’s start for half of the contestants – and they were the lucky ones.

As the boat made an effort. This is a condensed version of the information.