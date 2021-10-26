23 Gorgeous Indoor Plants That Don’t Require Direct Sunlight

It’s not for everyone to have green thumbs.

Don’t worry; these lovely, low-maintenance plants will complement any décor.

They don’t require much light to thrive and may tolerate neglect to some extent.

1. The Silver Dragon of Alocasia

A tropical plant native to Southeast Asia, where it grows in low-light conditions on jungle floors.

The Alocasia Silver Dragon requires a high level of humidity and cannot survive in cold temperatures. This delicate house plant, which is hard to come by, requires indirect light that is shielded from the sun’s direct rays.

Bromeliads are a type of bromeliad.

This houseplant can thrive in low-light environments, making it ideal for bathrooms or areas without windows. It’s low-maintenance, doesn’t require much watering, and can withstand drought-like circumstances.

3. Plant Made of Cast Iron (Aspidistra Elatior)

A resilient plant that can withstand a wide range of conditions, including low light.

They have a modest growth rate and don’t require much upkeep. Avoid direct sunlight since it can cause the leaves to burn.

Creeping Fig No. 4 (Ficus Pumila)

This plant, sometimes known as climbing fig, is appropriate for both indoor and outdoor use. It’s most commonly used as a table or hanging plant.

It is easy to care for and just requires watering when the soil is dry. Although the creeping fig requires intense light, it does not require direct sunshine.

Calathea lancifolia, no. 5 (Rattlesnake Plant)

It receives its common name from the unique markings on its leaves, which are native to the Brazilian jungles.

Beautiful, but difficult to care for houseplant that thrives in light shade. It has a minimum temperature requirement of 55 degrees Fahrenheit (13 degrees Celsius) that must be met.

6. Ivy of the Devil (Money Plant)

It can be found in the wild in forests in Southeast Asia, where it thrives in the shadow.

It’s a low-maintenance houseplant that can filter air that’s been contaminated by synthetic toxins from furniture and cleaning products.

Dracanea is the seventh plant in the Dracanea family (Dragon Tree)

A popular houseplant that originated in Madagascar, Africa. The Dracanea helps to filter the air and can withstand a lot of abuse.

It does not require daily watering and should be kept out of direct sunlight.

Fiddle-leaf fig (fiddle-leaf fig) (Ficus Lyrata)

The fiddle-leaf fig, which originated in western Africa, tolerates neglect well, making it a low-maintenance plant.

This lovely plant with lyre-shaped leaves need sunlight and looks lovely. This is a condensed version of the information.