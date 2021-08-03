23 Foods That Have Been Banned All Over The World

Certain cuisines are not to everyone’s liking, but some have been deemed so harmful that they have been outlawed.

According to Liberty Mills, a nutritional proof expert and educator, legislators are becoming more aware of issues such as health, the environment, and the ethical treatment of animals in the food manufacturing and consuming process.

“Countries globally have not just their traditional meals, which are often native to only one section of the country, but also culinary favorites and food no-nos,” she told this website.

“Governments and food safety organizations around the world, particularly in Europe, are becoming more rigorous with the use of certain chemicals in the food business.

“Over the years, research and data have accumulated to show that numerous additional substances, such as food colorings, can have negative and occasionally life-threatening impacts on people.”

Continue reading to discover about some of the most extreme examples of foods that have been prohibited all around the world.

Foods that have been genetically modified (GMO)

GMOs are a contentious matter, and France, Germany, Austria, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Poland, Denmark, Malta, Slovenia, Italy, and Croatia have all voted to outright ban them.

Several other European Union (EU) countries, according to the nutritional proof specialist, have chosen a partial ban on the items over a “question mark” over the impact on human health.

Fruit of the durian

Despite its popularity in Asia, the durian, dubbed the world’s foulest-smelling fruit, is prohibited from consumption in Singapore’s public spaces and public transportation.

Chicken that has been chlorinated

Chlorine-washed poultry is illegal in the United Kingdom, as well as in the European Union (EU).

“The EU suggests that using chlorine permits US farmers to be irresponsible with the welfare of chickens and their feed,” Mills added.

Gum chewing

Singapore prohibited chewing gum in 1992 as part of a larger effort by the Southeast Asian country’s officials to keep the island clean, which included rules against littering, spitting, and graffiti.

“If you can’t think because you can’t chew, try a banana,” Singapore Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew is quoted as saying when asked about instituting the chewing gum ban by a reporter.

Fat-Free Chips, for example, are one type of fat-free product.

Certain fat-free goods containing the oil replacement Olestra are forbidden in, despite being widely available in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.