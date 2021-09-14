22 Hilarious Met Gala Memes and Reactions That Sum Up The Event Perfectly

Every year, the greatest personalities in Hollywood come on the Met Museum steps in New York to show off their fashionable ensembles for a good cause.

We’ve seen it everything, from Rihanna’s iconic papal get-up to Kim Kardashian’s naked corset outfit and Jared Leto carrying a papier-mâché copy of his own head, over the years.

The annual Met Gala in New York, however, not only serves up some major looks, but it also serves up a slew of meme-worthy moments.

Here are 22 of the most amusing reactions to the incident in 2021.

Grimes’ Met Gala 2021 ensemble was very…avant-garde.

At the Met gala, Grimes served Chromatica.

gaga news

#MetGala pic.twitter.com/lS1hBAkpgj thinking about how Grimes came out with a friggin sword at #MetGala

al

A tribute to horsegirls

#MetGala pic.twitter.com/4RCWvE78Zn Glad to see some horse girl representation at this Met Gala #MetGala

nat

Kim’s appearance generated quite a commotion.

#MetGala: Kim Kardashian arrives pic.twitter.com/6iNU40vLpf

RJ

Kim Kardashian serves #MetGala Realness from American Horror Story pic.twitter.com/g8tfGejdKY

Favv

#MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/WISZL10aMr Kim Kardashian’s shadow at the Met Gala#MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/WISZL10aMr

XRealm Bishop

This isn’t a joke…

Is it true that Addison Rae was invited and it wasn’t a joke? pic.twitter.com/n3aZ3bktN8 #MetGala

Andrew

I’m looking at a photo of Addison Rae from the #MetGala.

sourcandy

I was saddened more than I like to admit when Addison Rae referred to a 2003 garment as vintage. pic.twitter.com/20S2aNpcJX #MetGala

Verena Cote

The hilarity!

#MetGala, Lil Nas X remarked, “I’m going to feed you not one, not two, but THREE wardrobe reveals with some cake for dessert.” pic.twitter.com/3Ww3ckbQ0G

Sam Stryker

little nas x: Can I duplicate your assignment, Lady Gaga?

Lady Gaga says: Sure, just don’t be too apparent about it. pic.twitter.com/asiQUOGnpd #MetGala

