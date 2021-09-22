22 days after the Texas law takes effect, a Florida State Representative introduces the ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Bill.

On Wednesday, a Florida state legislator introduced legislation that would prohibit abortions when doctors detect baby heartbeats.

Webster Barnaby, a Republican in Florida’s House of Representatives who represents District 27, submitted HB 167, dubbed the “Florida Heartbeat Act,” soon after 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday. The planned legislation has already sparked comparisons to a Texas abortion bill that went into force in early September.

Before performing an abortion, a doctor would be compelled to check for a fetal heartbeat, according to the measure. Abortions would be prohibited when a fetus’ heart activity is detected, with some exceptions. Cardiac activity can be observed as early as six weeks during pregnancy, according to experts.

In Texas, the state’s new abortion law empowers ordinary persons to file lawsuits against anybody who are suspected of performing illegal abortions. Barnaby’s bill in Florida “authorizes private civil cause of action for certain infractions,” according to Barnaby.

In a message posted on social media Wednesday morning, State Representative Anna Eskamani, a Democrat representing Florida’s 47th District, called HB 167 a “gross excuse of a measure.”

According to Eskamani’s statement, the bill “target women and birthing people who seek abortions before they even realize they are pregnant.” “It also tries to be like Texas by establishing a civil action process for anyone who assist someone in Florida in terminating a pregnancy after six weeks.”

Webster Barnaby, a Republican, submitted House Bill 167 today. This measure would outlaw abortion after six weeks and create a legal mechanism for anyone who assists someone in ending a pregnancy in Florida after six weeks to be sued.

Rep. Anna V. Eskamani responded with the following statement: pic.twitter.com/In0sWDh5NE

September 22, 2021 — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani (@AnnaForFlorida)

State Representative Michele Rayner, a Democrat from Florida’s 70th District, called the section of the bill that allows civilians to take action against people suspected of breaking the law “modern-day bounty hunting.”

“It’s actually a violation of HIPAA, it’s a violation of my personal relationship with my doctor if someone can figure out when, how, or what happened with my abortion. This is a condensed version of the information.