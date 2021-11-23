21 Beautiful House Plants That Don’t Need Much Water

All plants, of course, require water in order to survive.

While many houseplants require frequent watering, some that are less thirsty might go a month or longer without being watered.

Here are 21 low-water houseplants to consider.

1. AloeAloes, according to their water-carrying capacities in their leaves, can go 3 to 4 weeks without water. If you’re cultivating an aloe plant in full light, you’ll need to water it more frequently.

2. Air PlantsAir plants do not require soil and can grow in any location.

Every 10 days or so, soak them in water and set them out to dry in the sun.

Begonias, no. 3

The soil must never dry out completely for Begonias to grow, but overwatering will cause the foliage to turn yellow and drop.

A room humidifier can be used to improve humidity when growing plants indoors.

Cacti are a type of plant.

Cacti, which are native to the desert, thrive in arid environments. They come in a variety of sizes and forms, and they’re easy to cultivate in pots.

Site of cacti Cactusway suggests “During the growing season (March to September), fertilize and water them regularly, and water them at least once a week to keep them from drying up. Only water them if they are absolutely dry when they are dormant.” Cast Iron Plant No. 5 Cast iron plants can thrive in dry soil for long periods of time and only need to be watered on occasion.

Soggy circumstances are prone to fungal concerns, so avoid them.

6. DracaneaThis plant, often known as the dragon tree, is native to Madagascar.

Dracaenas are drought-tolerant and quite hardy indoors. It’s ideal for people who are seeking for their first houseplant.

The Devil’s Backbone is number seven on the list.

Watering is only required every 12 days or so for this popular houseplant. They thrive in bright indirect sunshine throughout the summer and direct sunlight during the winter.

Water the plant, according to Gardening Know How “when the top few inches of soil (8 cm) are dry Maintain a reasonably moist but not mushy consistency.” Lithops are stone-like plants with succulent leaves that are also known as “living stones” or “pebble plants.”

They grow slowly and require as much light as possible, but they just require water once in a while. This is a condensed version of the information.